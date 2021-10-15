Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is a distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is based in PETALUMA, Calif. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist cut their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.43.

HYFM stock opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -239.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.66. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 835.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 164.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 58.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,431,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,621,000 after acquiring an additional 528,016 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 73.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 938,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,455,000 after acquiring an additional 397,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,641,000 after acquiring an additional 97,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

