HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Down to $9.42

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.42, but opened at $9.19. HUYA shares last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 21,272 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUYA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on HUYA in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HUYA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.82.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 519.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 387.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in HUYA by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in HUYA by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in HUYA by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

