Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HUT. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a C$12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of TSE:HUT traded up C$1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.71. 4,749,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,985. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.70. The firm has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.65. Hut 8 Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.98 and a 1-year high of C$15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 18.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$33.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$27.91 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Hut 8 Mining news, Director Jeremy Sewell purchased 184,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.20 per share, with a total value of C$2,071,742.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 184,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,071,742.40. Also, insider Bitfury Holding B.V. sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$2,512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,595,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$136,630,051.50. Insiders sold a total of 656,490 shares of company stock worth $7,092,958 over the last three months.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

