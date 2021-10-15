Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU) Shares Bought by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU) by 149.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,693 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $6,867,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $6,103,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $6,051,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $4,946,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $4,905,000.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCIIU traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 570 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,146. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.