HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Raised to $830.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $685.00 to $830.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HUBS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Europe increased their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $763.48.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $789.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $283.87 and a 1 year high of $817.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -424.22 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $685.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $588.29.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,980,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,567 shares of company stock worth $21,130,215 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,157,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,927,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 280.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

