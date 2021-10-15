HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target Raised to GBX 550

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 530 ($6.92) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.39% from the company’s current price.

HSBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 485 ($6.34) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 475.36 ($6.21).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 431.75 ($5.64) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 393.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 416.27. The company has a market capitalization of £88.19 billion and a PE ratio of 13.06. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 297.70 ($3.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04).

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 42,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

