Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Acquired by Cartenna Capital LP

Cartenna Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 480,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace makes up approximately 4.7% of Cartenna Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cartenna Capital LP’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $16,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth $41,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HWM traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.30. The company had a trading volume of 40,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,347. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 1.93. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.69.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

