Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,126,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 214,508 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 7.54% of Horace Mann Educators worth $117,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,461,000 after buying an additional 36,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,803,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,762,000 after purchasing an additional 76,061 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,998,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,218,000 after purchasing an additional 23,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,508,000 after purchasing an additional 33,561 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 637,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.89. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $33.64 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

In other news, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $40,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $134,619.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,190 shares of company stock worth $729,926. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

