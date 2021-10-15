Hood River Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,327,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,581 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $24,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLYA. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 200.7% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,634,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,602 shares in the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $18,817,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $17,591,000. Finally, Hill Path Capital LP purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $15,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLYA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $340,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,595 shares of company stock worth $848,060. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLYA traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $8.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,595. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.22. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average is $7.33.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 76.24%. The company had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 13016.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

