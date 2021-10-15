Hood River Capital Management LLC Purchases 35,995 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 22.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,995 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $32,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 134.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,237.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 825.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $465,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,732 shares in the company, valued at $61,389,503.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.96. 295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,136. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $252.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KNSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.83.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

