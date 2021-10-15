Hood River Capital Management LLC Purchases 210,888 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 20.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,250,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,888 shares during the quarter. Open Lending comprises approximately 1.6% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $53,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPRO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 12.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 13,362,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,114 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 246.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,948,000 after buying an additional 4,737,570 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 9.4% during the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,889,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,928,000 after purchasing an additional 162,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 106.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,275,000 after acquiring an additional 901,933 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.64.

In other news, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $5,907,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,291,626 shares of company stock worth $43,846,642 in the last three months. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LPRO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,390. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 173.55 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.02. Open Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.