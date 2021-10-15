Hood River Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares during the period. SiTime comprises 2.1% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.91% of SiTime worth $70,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in SiTime by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SiTime by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,096,000 after purchasing an additional 128,293 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 30.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SITM traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.08. 2,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,979. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,550.50, a PEG ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.62. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $75.81 and a 52-week high of $239.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.92.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

SITM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SiTime in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 161 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $34,276.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.15, for a total transaction of $33,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,193 shares of company stock worth $14,632,124. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

