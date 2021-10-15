Hood River Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,974,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,629,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DNN shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price target (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.26.

Shares of DNN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 303,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,806,900. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.50 and a beta of 2.18.

Denison Mines Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

