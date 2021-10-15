Honest One Day Volume Tops $76,259.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 15th. During the last week, Honest has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a total market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $76,259.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00066175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.05 or 0.00110907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00071166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,504.19 or 1.00241963 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,828.97 or 0.06240612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

