Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honda Motor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Honda Motor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

NYSE HMC opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $32.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $97.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 205,969.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,557,000 after buying an additional 1,011,311 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 282,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the period. 5.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

