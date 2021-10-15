Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

HCMLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oddo Bhf cut Holcim from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from CHF 76 to CHF 60 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Holcim from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Holcim stock opened at $9.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.27. Holcim has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

