Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock.
HIPO stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. Hippo has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00.
Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($5.98) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter.
About Hippo
Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.
Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.