Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock.

HIPO stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. Hippo has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($5.98) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hippo stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

