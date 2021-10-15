Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $753.35 Million

Analysts expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to post sales of $753.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $751.70 million to $755.00 million. Hill-Rom reported sales of $705.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year sales of $2.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS.

HRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Bank of America downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hill-Rom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,092,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 267,259 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,358,000 after buying an additional 91,787 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,837,000 after buying an additional 20,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,076,000 after buying an additional 24,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

HRC opened at $151.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.49 and a 200-day moving average of $125.16. Hill-Rom has a 52-week low of $86.51 and a 52-week high of $152.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

