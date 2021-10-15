Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Short Interest Update

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hengan International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of HEGIY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,899. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.50. Hengan International Group has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $37.80.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.722 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Hengan International Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

