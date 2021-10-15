Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a decrease of 79.5% from the September 15th total of 299,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 485,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of HLDCY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.21. 196,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,890. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.85. Henderson Land Development has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $5.05.

Get Henderson Land Development alerts:

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Henderson Land Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLDCY. HSBC raised Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Henderson Land Development Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Land Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Land Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.