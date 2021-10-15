Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.260-$11.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.02 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $227.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $265.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

HELE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $490,207.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Helen of Troy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Helen of Troy worth $24,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

