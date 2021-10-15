Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.41 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 11.66%. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Heartland Express stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

Heartland Express declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 20th that permits the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Heartland Express stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

