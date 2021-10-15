Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.41 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Shares of HTLD opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.53. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HTLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heartland Express stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 123.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, August 20th that allows the company to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

