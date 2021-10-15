Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 555.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 58.3% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,681 shares of company stock valued at $26,898,263. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $261.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of -303.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $280.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.95.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

