Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 156,242 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 156,242 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 441.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 276,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,172,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Twilio by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Twilio by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $357.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. The firm has a market cap of $63.32 billion, a PE ratio of -79.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $345.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.26. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.82 and a 1-year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total value of $19,193,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.79, for a total transaction of $1,189,347.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,902 shares of company stock worth $60,885,039. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price objective (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.65.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

