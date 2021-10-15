Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

LNT opened at $56.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.