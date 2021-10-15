Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 455.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,807 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.08% of Southside Bancshares worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the first quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $214,000. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $34.82 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.61. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $43.69.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

