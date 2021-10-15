Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 100,000 Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $603,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $728,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SDAC opened at $9.76 on Friday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

