Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 4,820 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $97,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 139.7% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $65.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.04. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $73.81.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.15%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

