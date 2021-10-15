Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 8,500 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,535 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 839.8% during the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,265,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,461,000 after buying an additional 1,131,285 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,804,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,631,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,936,000 after purchasing an additional 618,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

WMG stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 91.37 and a beta of 1.27. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.43.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WMG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $101,902,226.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock worth $241,149,489 in the last quarter. Insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

