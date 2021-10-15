Head-To-Head Review: James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) vs. State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC)

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) and State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

James River Group has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, State Auto Financial has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares James River Group and State Auto Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio James River Group $668.69 million 2.17 $4.82 million $2.71 14.35 State Auto Financial $1.48 billion 1.53 $13.10 million ($0.19) -269.21

State Auto Financial has higher revenue and earnings than James River Group. State Auto Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than James River Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares James River Group and State Auto Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets James River Group -10.26% -5.04% -0.76% State Auto Financial 5.88% 3.12% 0.99%

Dividends

James River Group pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. State Auto Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. James River Group pays out 44.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. State Auto Financial pays out -210.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. James River Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and State Auto Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.4% of James River Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of State Auto Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of James River Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of State Auto Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for James River Group and State Auto Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score James River Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 State Auto Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

James River Group currently has a consensus target price of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.42%. State Auto Financial has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential downside of 64.81%. Given James River Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe James River Group is more favorable than State Auto Financial.

Summary

James River Group beats State Auto Financial on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products. The Specialty Admitted Insurance segment focuses on s workers’ compensation insurance coverage as well as specialty admitted fronting and program business. The Casualty Reinsurance segment deals with commercial liability and non-catastrophe property reinsurance to U.S. insurance companies and to the Company’s U.S.-based insurance subsidiaries. The Corporate and Other segment comprises of management and treasury activities of James River Group, James River UK, and JRG Holdings as well as interest expense associated with senior debt and Junior Subordinated Debt, and investment income from investments classified as other invested assets. The company was founded on May 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance. The Commercial Insurance segment covers commercial auto, small commercial package, middle market commercial, workers compensation, farm and ranch, and other commercial. The Investment Operations segment provides investment services and is evaluated based on investment returns of assets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

