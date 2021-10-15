Head-To-Head Analysis: Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) and New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) and New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Fairfax India and New Mountain Finance

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairfax India 0 0 0 0 N/A New Mountain Finance 0 1 0 0 2.00

New Mountain Finance has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.03%. Given New Mountain Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe New Mountain Finance is more favorable than Fairfax India.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Fairfax India shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of New Mountain Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of New Mountain Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fairfax India and New Mountain Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fairfax India $712.69 million 2.74 -$41.48 million N/A N/A New Mountain Finance $273.71 million 4.83 $58.47 million $1.21 11.27

New Mountain Finance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fairfax India.

Profitability

This table compares Fairfax India and New Mountain Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairfax India N/A 19.28% 15.24% New Mountain Finance 105.12% 9.36% 3.77%

Volatility & Risk

Fairfax India has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Mountain Finance has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

New Mountain Finance beats Fairfax India on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India. Generally, subject to compliance with applicable law, Indian Investments will be made with a view to acquiring control or significant influence positions.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more. New Mountain Finance Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New Mountain Finance Corporation.

