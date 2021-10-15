Haywood Securities Lowers Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Price Target to C$1.00

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its price objective lowered by Haywood Securities to C$1.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Nevada Copper to C$0.15 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.15 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.50 to C$0.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

NCU stock opened at C$1.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$214.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.26. Nevada Copper has a one year low of C$0.49 and a one year high of C$3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.16, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The mining company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nevada Copper will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevada Copper Company Profile

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

