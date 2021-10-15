Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.60

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.60 and last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

HAYPY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised Hays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.19.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

