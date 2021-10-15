Hauck and Aufhaeuser Reiterates €31.00 Price Target for S&T (ETR:SANT)

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on S&T (ETR:SANT) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SANT. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on S&T in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of S&T in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get S&T alerts:

Shares of SANT opened at €22.12 ($26.02) on Tuesday. S&T has a twelve month low of €15.10 ($17.76) and a twelve month high of €24.20 ($28.47). The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €21.02 and a 200 day moving average of €21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.53.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.