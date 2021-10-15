Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Up 5.2% Over Last Week

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $115.19 million and $66.27 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for about $182.57 or 0.00298834 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00022971 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001052 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000425 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 661,896 coins and its circulating supply is 630,932 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

