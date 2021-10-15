Berenberg Bank Upgrades Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) to Buy

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HBR. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) price objective on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) price objective on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of HBR stock opened at GBX 389 ($5.08) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.23. Harbour Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 454 ($5.93). The company has a market cap of £3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 362.55.

In other news, insider Phil Kirk bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £328,000 ($428,534.10). Also, insider Simon Henry acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 317 ($4.14) per share, with a total value of £9,510 ($12,424.88).

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

