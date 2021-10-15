Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $58.49 on Thursday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $72.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a current ratio of 22.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.48%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,180.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $1,168,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,514,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,981. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 11.5% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 93.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 40,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.