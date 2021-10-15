Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,011,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 239,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.15% of Hanesbrands worth $74,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 120,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 692,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,626,000 after acquiring an additional 29,691 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.89.

HBI opened at $17.20 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.11.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.