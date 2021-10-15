Halliburton Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Halliburton in a report released on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.21.

Halliburton stock opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.01 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.69%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 433.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

