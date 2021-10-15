GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Coverage Initiated at Susquehanna

Susquehanna started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GXO. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.08.
Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $81.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $89.30.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,206,000.
GXO Logistics Company Profile
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
