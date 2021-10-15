GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Coverage Initiated at Susquehanna

Susquehanna started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GXO. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.08.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $81.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $89.30.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,206,000.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

