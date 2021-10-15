GXChain Price Reaches $0.61 on Major Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 15th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $45.49 million and approximately $7.84 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GXChain has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00000988 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000163 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001300 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,653,371 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

