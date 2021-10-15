Gulden Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.20 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $9.20 million and approximately $65,090.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gulden has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.55 or 0.00304366 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000632 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 553,831,621 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

