Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.67

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$34.67 and last traded at C$34.30, with a volume of 4045 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.50.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.42. The company has a market cap of C$935.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.08.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

