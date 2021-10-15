Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth about $202,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OMAB traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $50.02. The stock had a trading volume of 56,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,341. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $60.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $109.04 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

