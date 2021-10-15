Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) and General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) Financial Review

Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) and General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Grove and General Cannabis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grove 0 0 0 0 N/A General Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grove and General Cannabis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grove $24.09 million 4.12 $2.98 million N/A N/A General Cannabis $7.12 million 3.50 -$7.68 million N/A N/A

Grove has higher revenue and earnings than General Cannabis.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Grove shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of General Cannabis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Grove and General Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grove N/A N/A N/A General Cannabis -102.94% -825.51% -71.77%

Summary

Grove beats General Cannabis on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grove Company Profile

Grove, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors. It also operates annual tradeshow related to the CBD industry in the United States. Grove, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

General Cannabis Company Profile

General Cannabis Corp. is a holding company, which is engaged in the provision of lease growing space and related facilities to licensed marijuana business operators. It operates through the following segments: Security, Operations, Consumer Goods, and Investments. The Security segment provides advanced security, including on-site professionals, video surveillance and cash transport, to licensed cannabis cultivators and retail shops. The Operations segment offers consulting services to the cannabis industry that include obtaining licenses, compliance, cultivation, retail operations, logistical support, facility design and building services, and expansion of existing operations. The Consumer Goods segment includes pursuing relationships with non-cannabis national and regional apparel retailers and distributors, as well as expanding product line nationwide within the cannabis industry. The Investments segment includes expanding portfolio of loans, potentially launching a loan origination and servicing business, and investing in high-growth potential companies within the cannabis industry. The company was founded on November 12, 1987 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

