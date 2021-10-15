Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $201.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Group 1’s diversified product mix and multiple streams of income along with omnichannel efforts to boost sales bode well. The AcceleRide platform, its online retailing initiative, active at all of the firm’s U.S. dealerships is likely to aid Group 1’s long-term prospects. Year to date, Group 1 has completed $570 million of acquired revenues, and the impending buyout of Prime Automotive Group is expected to take its total acquired revenues to at least $2.4 billion. However, risks associated with pricing, volume, inventory supply due to increased customer demand and reduced manufacturing production levels amid supply chain disruption will play a major spoilsport. Rising debt levels, unfavorable forex translations and stiff competition are other headwinds. As such, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GPI. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $219.50.

GPI opened at $182.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $102.68 and a 1-year high of $206.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.36.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 31.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

