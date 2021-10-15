Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $9.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will report $9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $9.50 and the lowest is $8.66. Group 1 Automotive reported earnings per share of $6.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year earnings of $33.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.54 to $34.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $29.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.55 to $34.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.50.

GPI traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.11. 3,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,804. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.24 and its 200 day moving average is $166.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $102.68 and a one year high of $206.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,883,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,823,000 after buying an additional 37,706 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,075,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,772,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 10,022.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,072,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after buying an additional 1,062,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,013,000 after buying an additional 41,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 93,848.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 456,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after purchasing an additional 456,104 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

