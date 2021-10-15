Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Short Interest Update

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the September 15th total of 6,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 936,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRTS. Zacks Investment Research cut Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Gritstone bio by 100.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gritstone bio during the second quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Gritstone bio by 67.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gritstone bio during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRTS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.47. 5,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,084. Gritstone bio has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.22.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 157.14% and a negative return on equity of 45.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Gritstone bio will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

