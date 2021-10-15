Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Gap Up to $29.00

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.00, but opened at $29.89. Grid Dynamics shares last traded at $29.26, with a volume of 771 shares traded.

GDYN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average of $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -158.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $47.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total transaction of $316,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,444.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,577.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,514 shares of company stock valued at $6,690,563. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after acquiring an additional 724,987 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 206.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 542,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 365,195 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,564,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,014,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,015,000 after acquiring an additional 269,529 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.